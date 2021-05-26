Toddler Who Is The Youngest Genius

Cancel
A two-year old with an IQ of 146 is now the youngest in the group called Mensa which is the top 2 most intelligent people in the world. Her mom noticed the intelligence, “She just picked up things really fast and she was really interested in learning. At about 17, 18 months, she had recognized all the alphabet, numbers, colors, and shapes.”

