Toddler Who Is The Youngest Genius

Is Nicolo still in a relationship with Virginie? To find out, it’s in this article!. For several weeks, Nicolo was absent from social networks because of weight gain and recently, he confided. Speaking of this reality TV candidate, know that many Internet users wonder if he is still in a relationship with Virginie. As a reminder, the two candidates met in 2019, on the set of The Villa of Broken Hearts 5. If they immediately fell in love with each other and they quickly got into a relationship, the two lovebirds have experienced many ups and downs. But, it is as a couple and very much in love that they left this adventure. Since then, Nicolo and Virginia, who recently participated in The battle of couples 3, are very discreet on social networks. If we know that they are living a long-distance relationship since the young man lives in Italy, we do not really know the current situation of their love story.