Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Long, Athletic, Versatile Akol Mawein Officially Joins Oklahoma Roster

By John E. Hoover
Posted by 
AllSooners
AllSooners
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PRnT8_0aCCPk4K00

Oklahoma made it official on Wednesday morning — Akol Mawein is a Sooner.

New coach Porter Moser announced Mawein’s signing to a National Letter of Intent.

Akol Mawein (pronounced uh-COLE MAY-win) is Moser’s fifth newcomer since his hire on April 3, joining fellow transfers Ethan Chargois (forward from SMU), Jordan Goldwire (guard from Duke), and Tanner and Jacob Groves (forwards from Eastern Washington).

The 6-foot-10, 230-pound Mawein is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 overall junior college recruit in the 2021 class and the No. 1 power forward.

“AK gives us length, athleticism and versatility, as well as a competitiveness,” Moser said. “He's got a 7-3 wingspan and can play multiple positions, including on the wing. I really love his skill level; he can knock down shots but he can also drive on you. He's just different with how versatile he is. And I like his mentality. He's all about improving. It's just been refreshing during our conversations to hear how badly he wants to be a great player.”

Mawein, who was born in South Sudan and grew up in Sydney, Australia, spent the last two years at Navarro College in Corsicana, TX.

In 22 games last season at Navarro, Mawein averaged 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist with 17 steals and 13 blocked shots. Navarro went 16-6 and won 10 of its last 11 games last season as Mawein flourished. He scored at least 15 points in nine games and shot 48.1 percent from the field, 31.3 percent from 3-point range (21-of-67) and 70.2 percent from the free throw line.

As a freshman in 2019-20, Mawein played in 29 games and averaged 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 47.5 percent, 32.8 percent and 62.4 percent, respectively. During one four-game stretch, Mawein scored 28, 22, 31 and 25 points.

Mawein originally signed with Arkansas in November but was released from his letter of intent shortly after Moser hired Razorbacks assistant David Patrick.

He played his final two seasons of high school basketball at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock, and in both seasons helped the Lions get to the National Association of Christian Athletes championship game.

AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
227
Followers
375
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, OK
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
Duke, OK
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Porter Moser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior College#Navarro College#National Guard#Oklahoma Roster#Athletic#Smu#Eastern Washington#Lions#National Letter Of Intent#Versatile Akol#247sports#3 Point Range#South Sudan#Corsicana#Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Place
Sydney
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
Southern Methodist University
Related
College SportsPosted by
AllSooners

Bounceback Queens Oklahoma Must Rebound on Wednesday Night

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Sooners have been here before. They know what it takes to have their backs agains the wall. After dropping their Women’s College World Series opener to James Madison, the top-seeded Sooners won four straight games, including a pair over the Dukes, to punch their ticket to the Championship Series.
NFLPosted by
AllSooners

Top 10 Oklahoma Sooners: Defensive Backs

----- 10. Jason Belser (1988-1991) Coming to Oklahoma from Kansas City, Jason Belser patrolled the secondary for the Sooners mostly under head coach Gary Gibbs. A ball hawk, Belser finished his OU days tied for ninth on the career interceptions list, picking the ball off 13 times and returning one all the way back for a touchdown. A major contributor in 1990 and 1991, Besler was named first team All-Big Eight in 1991, capping off his Oklahoma career in style. Besler was then selected with the 192nd pick in the 1992 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, where he would make a nice NFL career for himself. Playing for nine years with the Colts and another two years with the Kansas City Chiefs, Besler finished his NFL career with 14 interceptions, returning three of those for touchdowns, and also forcing seven fumbles over his professional career.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma and FSU Will Make History in WCWS Championship Series

OKLAHOMA CITY — The stage is set. The top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners staved off elimination four straight times after dropping their Women’s College World Series opener agains the James Madison Dukes, and now they’ll play for a national title. Awaiting them are the No. 10-seeded Florida State Seminoles, who also dropped...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma Avenges Loss to JMU, Forces Showdown at WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Sooners are going the distance. After losing their first game of the Women’s College World Series, the top-seeded Sooners have battled all the way back to avenge their loss to the James Madison Dukes and force an if-necessary game with a 6-3 win on Sunday morning at USA Hall of Fame Stadium.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma Schedule Preview: Texas Longhorns

On Oct. 9, Lincoln Riley will have a new challenge awaiting him in the Cotton Bowl. The Oklahoma Sooners will meet the Texas Longhorns, and Riley has outlasted his first Texas opponent after the ‘Horns jettisoned Tom Herman in favor of Alabama’s Steve Sarkisian. Though they’re under new leadership, the...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma Pounds UCLA, Gets JMU Rematch

OKLAHOMA CITY — Staring elimination in the face, the Oklahoma Sooners dug deep. Falling behind early in a loser-go-home matchup on Saturday evening, the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma Sooners come back to batter the 2-seeded UCLA Bruins 10-3 at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. In a game featuring...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma's Tyler Hardman Lands All-America Honors

Oklahoma first baseman Tyler Hardman was named second-team All-America by Collegiate Baseball this week. Hardman hit .397 this season with 49 RBIs, 49 runs scored, 12 home runs, 19 doubles, 148 total bases, 34 walks and three stolen bases during his junior season. He ranks third nationally in hits, sixth...
NFLPosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma's Tony Jefferson Back in the NFL

Former Oklahoma defensive back Tony Jefferson is back. Jefferson, out most of the past two seasons after a knee injury while playing for the Baltimore Ravens, has signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers. The news was first reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jefferson later posted...