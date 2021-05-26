These 10 Skis With Big Personalities Are All About Having Fun

For those who want the skinny on anything reality TV-related, Middleton native Derek Zagami, who goes by “Derek Z,” is the go-to guy. Not only does he interview reality TV stars on his nationally syndicated show “RealiTea with Derek Z” (which streams live at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays on Roku and Apple TV), he has even appeared on “Real Housewives of New Jersey.” Zagami, 26, who also hosts “Luxe Life with Derek Z” on NECN (and nationally on NBCLX), said while he was happy to keep the show alive virtually during the pandemic, he is happy to be back doing the “real estate meets travel show” in person. The Boston resident said he is also looking forward to traveling again and wants to bring his mother to Montenegro, in the Balkans, for her 60th birthday. We caught up with Zagami to talk about all things travel.