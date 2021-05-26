These 10 Skis With Big Personalities Are All About Having Fun
Some skis are designed to be steady, rock solid performers on the hill. These skis are usually heavier, include at least a little bit of metal in the core, are stiffer in their flex profiles, and feature bomber sidewall constructions to assure you that there’s plenty of support underfoot. We’re talking about skis that put intermediates at ease because they’re predictable and smooth (we tend to describe them as “damp”), as well as skis that excite experts because they’re made for cruising fast and arcing on edge.www.skimag.com