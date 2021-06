There's a lot of hype around Lucid Motors and its merger with CCIV, which is expected to be complete in the second half of 2021. Lucid Motors is preparing to launch its first vehicle, Lucid Air, an all-electric sedan, in the second half of the year. Many EVs from existing brands are being compared to Lucid Air and Lucid itself is getting compared to other EV players. Among NIO and CCIV, which is a better EV stock to buy now?