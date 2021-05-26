Cancel
Paperlike 253: 25.3 inch E-ink Monitor

By Gadget Junkie
gadgetify.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE-ink devices have been around for a long time. Many top e-book readers use this technology. The Paperlike 253 is the largest E-paper device we have seen. It has a 25.3″ E-ink display for coding, writing, and other tasks. This monitor works with any device that has a HDMI video output, including iPhones and Android devices.

www.gadgetify.com
