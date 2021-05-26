Cancel
A new job post hints at Apple getting into cryptocurrency payment as it seeks a person with a cryptocurrency background for a new ‘Alternative Payments’ job

By Nickie Louise
techstartups.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs cryptocurrency payment on the horizon for Apple? The answer may be yes, according to a recently listed job posting. Apple, the world’s largest company is looking to hire a business development manager for its “Alternative Payments” program. According to a new job opening posted this week, which was first...

techstartups.com
Cupertino, CAPhone Arena

Apple's job search hints at a possible involvement with cryptocurrency

Will you eventually be able to pay for a new Apple iPhone with Bitcoin? That is one of the conclusions that you might come to following a peak at the "Jobs at Apple" website (via CNBC) where Apple posted a listing for a Business Development Manager for Alternative Payments. The job posting says that the Apple Wallets, Payments, and Commerce (WPC) team is looking for someone to hold up Apple's end in Alternative Payments Partnerships.
Businessnfcw.com

Apple eyes alternative payments with new business development role

Apple is seeking to recruit a business development manager to research and form partnerships with “strategic alternative payment providers”, launch “new programs” and contribute to “business strategy and product roadmaps for the growth of Apple Pay and Wallet Services”, a job advertisement posted by the company reveals. The advert states...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Apple Seeks BizDev Exec to Find Payments Partners, Including Crypto

Apple is looking for a business-development manager with experience in alternative payments -- and that definition includes cryptocurrency. An ad on the Cupertino, Calif., tech giant's website says the Apple Wallets, Payments and Commerce team is looking for a bizdev manager to find and negotiate partnerships in alternative payments. "We...
Businessdoms2cents.com

Apple Looking For An ‘Alternate Payments’ Manager, Does That Mean Apple Is Going To Accept Crypo Soon?

Apple is hiring a business development manager for “alternative payments,” implying that the company is interested in cryptocurrencies. Candidates must have familiarity with alternative and emerging payment options, according to a job posting this week. Working in industries such as digital wallets, “buy now, pay later” services, and cryptocurrencies for more than five years is one of the most important qualifications.
Businesscryptoticker.io

Apple enters the cryptocurrency market

Apple is looking to enter the cryptocurrency market. The company is looking for a business development manager with experience in the crypto world to lead strategies with alternative payments. The job posting, published on the company’s website, is looking for a person who is excited about making a real impact...
Technologyimore.com

Coinbase Card gets Apple Pay support for cryptocurrency payments

You can now spend cryptocurrency using Apple Pay. Coinbase has announced that its Coinbase Card now works with both Apple Pay and Google Pay. Coinbase has today announced that its Coinbase card now works with Apple Pay and Google Pay, bringing cryptocurrency payments to Apple Pay on devices like the iPhone 12.
Economyaithority.com

Shells Adds Cryptocurrency Payment Option With BitPay

Worldwide Network Supports New Customer Acquisition Globally with Crypto. Shells, a new virtual cloud desktop startup, announced the company is accepting cryptocurrency payments using BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. The ability to accept cryptocurrency enables Shells to attract new customers and sales by tapping the massive crypto marketplace, which is a perfect fit for the secure, personal cloud computers that are offered by Shells. BitPay enables Shells to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment without having to buy, own or manage crypto.
Currenciesaithority.com

Cryptocurrencies Are Slowly Becoming a Mainstream Payment Option

The last few months have been a rollercoaster for the cryptocurrency market. As a result of the recent crypto boom earlier this year, many companies and organizations have become noticeably more open to blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. For example, earlier last month Meitu, a Chinese company that makes a photo editing app, accepted USD 22.1 Million worth of ether and USD 17.9 Million worth of bitcoin. Overall, it is not surprising that ETFs with a focus on crypto and blockchain are doing so well. “Just over three years ago we launched the first actively-managed ETF focused on the dynamic market segment of blockchain-related stocks,” said Amplify CEO Christian Magoon. “BLOK has provided investors with additional portfolio diversification through its unique portfolio makeup that includes the Bitcoin Investment Trust. Blockchain technology is primarily known for one application today: cryptocurrency.” Perk Labs Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Square, Inc., Riot Blockchain, Inc., Ebang International Holdings Inc.
MarketsCoinDesk

JPMorgan Job Posts Hint at Bank’s Broader Cryptocurrency Ambitions

Together, the prospective hires add some weight to JPMorgan’s gradual turnabout on digital assets. After years of CEO Jamie Dimon badmouthing bitcoin, the bank, which has never explicitly confirmed previous CoinDesk reporting that it was launching a private fund, has begun laying a broader foundation for the crypto space. The...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Perk Labs partners BitPay for cryptocurrency payment services

Perk Labs, the parent company of Perk Hero, has partnered with BitPay, a provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment. As a result of this partnership, Perk Hero will accept a number of cryptocurrency payments including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.
Retailretailtechinnovationhub.com

UK students want retailers to accept cryptocurrency payments

43% of students in the UK currently own cryptocurrency, according to research carried out by UNiDAYS. Its study of over 24,000 UK students found that the most popularly owned cryptocurrency is Bitcoin (26%), followed by Dogecoin (11%), Ethereum (10%) and Ripple (3%). 40% of those surveyed believe that crypto will...
Retailcryptofinancialtimes.com

Sheetz says they are going to begin accepting cryptocurrency payments | Business

In many pockets around Pennsylvania, some people may hold extreme loyalty to either the Sheetz or WaWa brand. But where Sheetz now has a lead over WaWa is their acceptance and willingness to begin using cryptocurrency as an alternative to cash or other mainstream banking systems. The Pennsylvania-based chain has...
Cell Phonesinvestorsking.com

Google Announces New Policy for Cryptocurrency Ads

Google Inc. posted a notice Wednesday regarding its new crypto ad policy. “This policy will apply globally to all accounts that advertise these financial products,” the Internet giant wrote. The notice explains that Google will update its existing financial products and services policy in August “to clarify the scope and...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Localbitcoins Adds Bitcoin Cash and Other Cryptocurrencies as Payment Methods

Localbitcoins, one of the biggest P2P exchanges in the world, has added Bitcoin Cash and other cryptocurrencies as payment methods to acquire Bitcoin on its platform. This marks a clear departure from the earlier position of the company, which hadn’t added new payment methods and had remained Bitcoin-only for some time.
Businessfinovate.com

SumUp Partners with Google Pay to Facilitate Business Payments

Global payments company SumUp announced this week that it is collaborating with Google Pay. The two have partnered to help merchants make business transactions safer and easier using their SumUp card, which was launched in February of last year. The partnership will enable SumUp’s 125,000 business cardholders in the U.K.,...
New Post, WIPosted by
New Post Digest

Job alert: These New Post jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in New Post: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $87,500/Year - Great Benefits; 2. Retail Sales & Customer Service Specialist - Earn $17 - $33 per hour; 3. Warehouse Package Handler; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $70,000/Year + Great Benefits; 5. CDL-A Lease Purchase Truck Driver (Hayward); 6. Insurance Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately;
Technologycryptopolitan.com

Users can use cryptocurrency technology for online game payments

• Users now can pay for online games with cryptocurrency technology. • Online game users have considerably increased in recent month. The entertainment world has become an impressive market that moves people all over the world. There are new ways for people to have fun and earn money. Online games have become popular and have gained more space, and transaction rates have also been growing.