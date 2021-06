Biomutant didn’t meet expectations, but it wasn’t an entirely bad game. In fact, we think changing up the game in five key aspects can help make it a much better game. Since many people have already shared their opinions on what makes Biomutant bad, we also want to share and celebrate the things that the game did right. Hence, we rounded up 5 things that Biomutant did right and that the publishers should capitalize on in their marketing. We hope that they can apply new updates and features on top of these. We also look forward to seeing these features in future games by Experiment 101.