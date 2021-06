CALGARY, AB, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise information management solutions, is pleased to announce that the results of the matters presented for approval at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 2, 2021 (the "Meeting") have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 16,550,870 common shares, representing 69.29% of the common shares issued and outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. A brief description of the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes is set forth below.