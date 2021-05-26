Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youtube

Putting data in context with knowledge graphs

By Matt Tanner
Beta News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnowledge graphs aren’t new, but they’re the latest and greatest trend as people and companies realize just how versatile they are. Whether your e-commerce business needs to offer your customers better product recommendations and targeted coupons or your payment processor needs to provide fraud detection on a massive, real-time dataset, a knowledge graph can be fundamental to your success.

betanews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Data Access#Relational Database#First Data#Core Data#Performance Data#Thai#Korean#Sql#Twitter#Knowledge Graphs#Context#Graph Databases#Unifying Data Silos#Real Time Intelligence#Processes#Real Time Access#Complex Queries#Aspects#Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Uber Eats
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
News Break
Netflix
Related
Cell PhonesLifehacker

These Popular Android Apps Are Putting User Data at Risk

According to a report by Check Point Research, many popular Android apps put your personal data at risk due to poorly secured third-party services. The report highlights several different security flaws affecting 23 different apps available on Google Play, each with anywhere from 50,000 to 10 million downloads. Most of the offending apps collect and store user information, developer data, and internal company resources using unsecured real-time databases and cloud storage services. The security researchers were able to find the unsecured cloud databases from 13 apps, meaning outsider actors can also access them.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Getting Started with Graph Embeddings in Neo4j

A brief introduction in how to turn the nodes of a network graph into a vectors. The starting point for all machine learning is to turn your data into vectors/embeddings (if they don’t already have them). Maybe you are lucky in your problem that you already have a lot of columns of normalized floats associated with each data point that easily combine to make this embedding. Or maybe you can easily derive them. A lot of different types of data can be used to generate vectors, such as text, images, etc. But what about when your data is in the form of a graph or other data that is related to each other?
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to insert a Python graph into an HTML Web Site

A short tutorial to integrate graphs built in Altair or Plot.ly with an HTML Web site. As many people know, Python is a very powerful language for data manipulation, including data collection, data analysis and data visualisation. Regarding this last aspect, many powerful libraries and frameworks exist, such as the Plot.ly graph library and Altair.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Using R To Create Beautiful Graphs for Data Visualization

An Extended Tutorial For Beginners To Data Science And Data Visualization in R. Data visualization is a method for converting abstract data into concrete information and possibly knowledge. The exponential increase in data ensures that we can measure more and provide insight. You do this with the help of data...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

AWS Condition Context Keys for Reducing Risk

I recently noticed a tweet by Cloud Security expert, Scott Piper, regarding the perceived mess around global condition keys like: aws:PrincipalIsAWSService, aws:ViaAWSService and aws:CalledVia:. Scott’s tweet is, in fact, a retweet citing a blog post by AWS’s Ilya Epshteyn and Harsha Sharma that explains how and when to use AWS...
Technologyaithority.com

Understanding Beyond Data Democratization

Years ago, people wrote about the democratization of technology as a phenomenon that would change people’s lives. Sure enough, today we all have pocket-sized computers that enable us to do things that previously only consultants and technology experts could do. And that’s only on the personal front—the effects on business are incalculable. The prediction that democratization of technology would transform how we go about our lives, connect with others, and conduct commerce was realized and has paved the way for another asset to be democratized: Data.
EconomyCMSWire

Why Context Is Key to Giving Customers the Experiences They Deserve

Organizations are struggling to differentiate themselves in a growing pool of competitors. Traditional approaches to the “Four P's” — products, price point, place dominance, promotion — no longer cut it when it comes to winning and keeping customers. As a result, businesses are turning to customer experience (CX) as a competitive differentiator. And for many brands, it's becoming a unique cornerstone.
Softwarepetri.com

What’s New With the Microsoft Graph at Build 2021

When Satya Nadella took over as CEO at Microsoft, he stated that one of the company’s most valuable assets were its APIs. And when it comes to productivity, the Microsoft Graph API is where all the roads point towards when building out applications and experiences. At the company’s Build conference...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Container: Context Aggregation Network

Convolutional neural networks (CNNs) are ubiquitous in computer vision, with a myriad of effective and efficient variations. Recently, Transformers -- originally introduced in natural language processing -- have been increasingly adopted in computer vision. While early adopters continue to employ CNN backbones, the latest networks are end-to-end CNN-free Transformer solutions. A recent surprising finding shows that a simple MLP based solution without any traditional convolutional or Transformer components can produce effective visual representations. While CNNs, Transformers and MLP-Mixers may be considered as completely disparate architectures, we provide a unified view showing that they are in fact special cases of a more general method to aggregate spatial context in a neural network stack. We present the \model (CONText AggregatIon NEtwoRk), a general-purpose building block for multi-head context aggregation that can exploit long-range interactions \emph{a la} Transformers while still exploiting the inductive bias of the local convolution operation leading to faster convergence speeds, often seen in CNNs. In contrast to Transformer-based methods that do not scale well to downstream tasks that rely on larger input image resolutions, our efficient network, named \modellight, can be employed in object detection and instance segmentation networks such as DETR, RetinaNet and Mask-RCNN to obtain an impressive detection mAP of 38.9, 43.8, 45.1 and mask mAP of 41.3, providing large improvements of 6.6, 7.3, 6.9 and 6.6 pts respectively, compared to a ResNet-50 backbone with a comparable compute and parameter size. Our method also achieves promising results on self-supervised learning compared to DeiT on the DINO framework.
Softwarenojitter.com

Cloud Video AI: Beyond the Basics & Into the Future

From removing the background sound of dogs barking to blurring out that in-progress home office renovation, AI-based cloud video features are as handy as they are revolutionary. But what if AI could play an even more active role, like suggesting a meeting before you even think to schedule it or providing you with crucial related content without being prompted? These might seem like sci-fi wishful thinking, but as AI advances, all and more is possible.
Sciencearxiv.org

Causal Discovery in Knowledge Graphs by Exploiting Asymmetric Properties of Non-Gaussian Distributions

In recent years, causal modelling has been used widely to improve generalization and to provide interpretability in machine learning models. To determine cause-effect relationships in the absence of a randomized trial, we can model causal systems with counterfactuals and interventions given enough domain knowledge. However, there are several cases where domain knowledge is almost absent and the only recourse is using a statistical method to estimate causal relationships. While there have been several works done in estimating causal relationships in unstructured data, we are yet to find a well-defined framework for estimating causal relationships in Knowledge Graphs (KG). It is commonly used to provide a semantic framework for data with complex inter-domain relationships. In this work, we define a hybrid approach that allows us to discover cause-effect relationships in KG. The proposed approach is based around the finding of the instantaneous causal structure of a non-experimental matrix using a non-Gaussian model, i.e; finding the causal ordering of the variables in a non-Gaussian setting. The non-experimental matrix is a low-dimensional tensor projection obtained by decomposing the adjacency tensor of a KG. We use two different pre-existing algorithms, one for the causal discovery and the other for decomposing the KG and combining them to get the causal structure in a KG.
Internetmartechseries.com

Primis Releases Survey Data Revealing Disparities Between Publishers and Ads.txt Knowledge

Primis, the leading Video Discovery platform for global publishers, released the results of a publisher survey that revealed concerning disparities between publisher perception and reality in regards to ads.txt and transparency. Marketing Technology News: Helium 10 Announces New Amazon Advertising Platform – Launches ‘Adtomic’ a Breakthrough Solution for Amazon Sellers...
Softwareaithority.com

Daily AI Roundup: The 5 Coolest Things on Earth Today

AI Daily Roundup starts today! We are covering the top updates from around the world. The updates will feature state-of-the-art capabilities in artificial intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Fintech, and human-system interactions. We will cover the role of AI Daily Roundup and its application in various industries and daily lives.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

The Data Science Wisdom Pyramid

To understand new topics such as Data Science, Big Data and Co., I would recommend to read and understand a figure that is called the Data Science Pyramid[1][2]. The described chart can be very helpful for every consultant and data-driven employee and help with various questions such as:. Where does...
Softwaremediapost.com

Some Context On Buying Context Programmatically

What will the programmatic world look like as third-party cookies start to decline? Not as different as you might think. That’s because programmatic platforms, in their little Silicon hearts, are trying to buy an impression that works with a client’s creative. You don’t need a cookie to skin that cat.
Softwareaithority.com

BrainChip Dives Further Into AI Ecosystem With Edge Impulse CEO Zach Shelby

Latest episode of ‘This is our Mission’ podcast series continues outside-looking-in theme by examining next-generation of intelligent devices with embedded ML. BrainChip Holdings Ltd , a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, Zach Shelby, CEO of Edge Impulse, joins BrainChip Vice President of Worldwide Sales Rob Telson on the latest “This is our Mission” podcast episode designed to provide insight on the Company’s strategy and progress.
SoftwareBeta News

Top industries on which AI and ML will have the greatest impact

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have been two of the most disruptive technological advancements of the past several years. Gartner predicts that by 2024, 75 percent of enterprises have shifted from AI pilot stage implementation to operationalization. Their effects have been wide-ranging and promise to continue into the foreseeable future. Businesses will gain a substantial competitive advantage by capitalizing on the benefits of AI and ML.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to use the Graphing Calculator in Windows 10

In this article, we will be demonstrating how to use the graphing feature in the Windows calculator to try and make mathematics more fun. Microsoft has always thrived to kick up a notch the Windows features it offers. Be it in form of updates to debug various errors or enrolling new features, they are always looking to improve and design their product to better meet the needs of their customers.
Technologyvmware.com

Ensuring the Ethical Use of AI featuring Warren Perlman, CIO, Ceridian

With the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence in recent years, there is a need to ensure that ethical safeguards are put in place for AI to be used responsibly. Warren Perlman, CIO of Ceridian, describes the efforts that are being made to mitigate the human biases with which AI will inevitably be imbued.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

OnePlus WellPaper puts Digital Wellbeing data on your home screen

Many people today practically live on their smartphones, even being able to do their work on small screens or with an external screen attached. Others, on the other hand, are glued to their screens because of games. Whatever the case, it might not be a good thing for one’s overall well-being. That is one of the reasons why Google created its Digital Wellbeing suite of features. OnePlus, however, has a slightly different way of visualizing that wellbeing data and it’s putting it on your home screen with its new WellPaper live wallpaper app.