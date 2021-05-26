Sen. Sherrod Brown rips bank CEOs at Senate hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown on Wednesday accused the chief executives of the nation’s six largest banks of profiting at the expense of everyday workers, noting the CEO-to-median worker pay ratio is now 320-1. “Profits have gone up, stock prices have soared, your own compensation is stratospheric – but workers get a smaller and smaller share of the wealth they create and they’re working harder than ever,” the Ohio Democrat told the CEOs of Wells Fargo & Co., Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. “Under the current system, Wall Street profits no matter what happens to workers, because those profits now come at the expense of workers.”