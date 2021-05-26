newsbreak-logo
Mansfield, OH

Sen. Sherrod Brown rips bank CEOs at Senate hearing

By Sabrina Eaton, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown on Wednesday accused the chief executives of the nation’s six largest banks of profiting at the expense of everyday workers, noting the CEO-to-median worker pay ratio is now 320-1. “Profits have gone up, stock prices have soared, your own compensation is stratospheric – but workers get a smaller and smaller share of the wealth they create and they’re working harder than ever,” the Ohio Democrat told the CEOs of Wells Fargo & Co., Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. “Under the current system, Wall Street profits no matter what happens to workers, because those profits now come at the expense of workers.”

Political divide showcased as Ohio lawmakers question Wall Street CEOs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Ohio lawmakers from opposite ends of the political spectrum got to question the top CEOs on Wall Street this week, highlighting two very different approaches to regulating the big banks. What You Need To Know. Ohio’s Sen. Brown and Rep. Davidson questioned Wall Street’s top CEOs...
Cleveland.com

Sen. Rob Portman breaks with Republicans in vote to proceed with independent investigation of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Sen. Rob Portman on Friday was among a small group of Republicans who voted to proceed with debate on creating an independent bipartisan commission to probe the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot. Although a 54 - 35 majority of U.S. Senators agreed to move forward with discussion of the resolution the House of Representatives approved last week, the measure didn’t pass because 60 votes were needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
Sen. Crapo: Finance Committee Republicans Push Commonsense Provisions in Energy Tax Bill

WASHINGTON, May 28 -- Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, issued the following news release on May 27, 2021:. The U.S. Senate Finance Committee voted along party lines on "The Clean Energy for America Act," a bill that eliminates tax incentives for the fossil fuel industry, which would result in job losses and increased gas prices at the pump for consumers. Although Democrats indicated a willingness to continue conversations on a number of Republican proposals, including proposals to ensure electric vehicles (EVs) contribute fairly to the Highway Trust Fund, they rejected a vast number of commonsense amendments Finance Committee Republican Members offered to improve the bill.
Bank CEOs Sidestep Democrat Rebukes on Overdraft Fees, Lending

She says Wall Street has contributed to ‘banking deserts’. Wall Street CEOs kept their cool in the face of pointed lawmaker questions on everything from overdraft penalties to China’s increasing economic dominance to whether tax hikes would make U.S. corporations less competitive. House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman. Maxine Waters. set...
Variety

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Pushes for DOJ Investigation Into Amazon-MGM Deal

Amazon’s 8.45 billion purchase of MGM is inciting concerns from the federal government. “This is a major acquisition that has the potential to impact millions of consumers,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said in a statement. “The Department of Justice must conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that this deal won’t risk harming competition.”
Bank CEOs return to testify in front of divided Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief executives of the nation’s largest banks are back in front of Congress, where they are likely to face another round of questioning reflecting the deep partisan divide …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Bank CEOs tell Congress they'll work to avoid foreclosures

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief executives of the nation’s largest banks went in front of Congress for a second day Thursday, facing questions ranging from bitcoin to their efforts to keep Americans in their homes after government aid to pandemic-hit mortgage holders expires this summer. The House hearing comes after...
Senator Warren attacks JPMorgan's Dimon over 'baloney' overdraft fees

(May 27): Progressive firebrand Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday attacked JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive Jamie Dimon after the country's largest lender reaped $1.46 billion in overdraft fees during 2020 while borrowers were struggling to make ends meet amid pandemic lockdowns. Warren told Dimon during a banking industry U.S....
Jamie Dimon Sharpens Criticism Of Tax Hike Proposal In Hearing

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon has twice in this hearing before a congressional committee sharply criticized President Joe Biden’s proposed tax hikes, which are aimed at people making more than $400,000 and at corporations. He has previously questioned them, but today said that that level of...
Bank CEOs take punches from Democrats, warnings from Republicans

Senator Elizabeth Warren called JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon “the star of the overdraft show.” Her Democratic colleagues pressed him and other CEOs from the biggest U.S. banks to boost lending, raise wages, diversify staff and save the environment. Then there was the warning from Republicans: Stay clear of politics. In...
pymnts

Big Banks Express Caution Over Crypto At Senate Hearing

Chief executives from the biggest U.S. banks testified before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday (May 26) to express concerns about cryptocurrencies. The testimonies were filed to the Senate ahead of the Annual Oversight of Wall Street Firms hearing, this year held remotely. Remarks were made by Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan, Citigroup’s Jane Fraser, Wells Fargo’s Charles Scharf, JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon, Goldman Sachs’s David M. Solomon and Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman.