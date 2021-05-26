Chaco Hits the Road with Fit for Adventure Tour
ROCKFORD, Mich. (May 25, 2021) – Chaco Footwear, the iconic outdoor lifestyle brand, is launching a national tour featuring a mobile factory bus and a Chillos Mobile Pop-Up. Consumers around the country will have the chance to meet the ReChaco Roving Repairs Bus- a vintage school bus turned mobile factory. Visitors will be able to drop off sandals for same-day repair and customize Classic Z Sandals and Chillos. The tour will take root in Portland, Denver, Nashville, and Austin.www.outsidebusinessjournal.com