Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Chaco Hits the Road with Fit for Adventure Tour

By Backbone Media LLC
outsidebusinessjournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Mich. (May 25, 2021) – Chaco Footwear, the iconic outdoor lifestyle brand, is launching a national tour featuring a mobile factory bus and a Chillos Mobile Pop-Up. Consumers around the country will have the chance to meet the ReChaco Roving Repairs Bus- a vintage school bus turned mobile factory. Visitors will be able to drop off sandals for same-day repair and customize Classic Z Sandals and Chillos. The tour will take root in Portland, Denver, Nashville, and Austin.

www.outsidebusinessjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure#Classic Hits#Brand Design#Sandals#Brand Marketing#Rechaco#The Chillos Mobile Pop Up#Chacofootwear#Twitter#Www#Luvseat#Apma#The Apma Seal#Chaco Footwear#Chaco Born#Vintage#Premium Footwear#Custom Design#Foot Bed#Swag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cars
News Break
Instagram
Related
Colorado StateDenver Post

Colorado Jeep Tours: A fun and educational adventure for the whole family

School is out. Summer has begun! Does that mean that the learning has to stop? Absolutely not! Even better, this summer you can learn something while you’re having fun. That is spoken, of course, by a parent, not a kid. But honestly, you AND your kids will love Colorado Jeep Tours. And for those who are homeschooled the tour is a true learning field trip/class. Colorado Jeep Tours is based in Canon City just about an hour west of Colorado Springs and an easy drive from Denver as well. Canon City may best be known for Royal Gorge (the train is popular) and the prisons but that is certainly not ALL the town is about.
Lifestyleloopnews.com

Loop Adventures in St Lucia - Speed Boat Tour

This week the Adventures crew links up with St Lucia Speed Boat Tours in Soufriere where Sharine struggles to get the hang of snorkelling and holds on for dear life while tubing. It's a fun time that also serves as a beautiful showcase of Saint Lucia's natural wonders.
Iowa Stateiowadnr.gov

2021 Iowa State Park Passport Offers Open Road, Endless Adventures

Des Moines, Iowa – The Iowa Tourism Office and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources today announced updates to the popular Iowa State Park Passport to give consumers a fun and engaging way to track their visits to state parks. The launch follows 2020’s successful centennial anniversary, with nearly 30,000 check-ins at parks across the state.
Travelbackpacker.com

Rediscover Adventure on These 4 Classic Hiking Road Trips

Over the course of the past year, America rediscovered the road trip. With borders closed and pandemic worries keeping many from feeling comfortable flying, more of us than ever were piling in our cars and hitting the road to find regional adventure. Now, with cases dropping and states around the country reopening to full capacity, airports are packed.
WorldTravel Weekly

Special Report: Atas Conference to showcase best of touring & adventure

The annual Atas showcase will return to Birmingham in October, with a face-to-face format and the theme of ‘Learn. Experience. Achieve.’. The Association of Touring & Adventure Suppliers’ annual conference will return with a live event in October, helping agents to capitalise on the recovery of this lucrative sector. The...
Travel1230kfjb.com

Hitting The Road

The holiday weekend ahead is projected to be one of the busiest for Iowa’s highways in many months. Imagine that…! Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman for Triple-A Iowa, says they’re predicting more than 37-million people nationwide will be traveling over the three-day Memorial Day weekend. There’s “pent-up demand” for travel this weekend, with growing confidence as more people are getting vaccinated.
CarsMCN

Talk to me, Goose: CCM Maverick is ready for off road adventure

UK based CCM have released another bike into their popular Spitfire lineup, this time built for people who want to have fun off-road as well as on. The Maverick takes their tried and true formula, tweaking it slightly to make a unique dual sport offering. As it’s a Spitfire, it’s...
Fayetteville, ARonlyinark.com

Fayetteville Adventure Series Offers Guided Bike Tours

Experience Fayetteville, the city’s tourism bureau, has joined a local partnership to help fund low-cost, beginner gravel bike rides in the Fayetteville area. Along with Adventure Subaru, the bureau has partnered with adventure company 37 North Expeditions to develop the Fayetteville Adventure Series, which offers recreational rides and educational events that delve deeper into the Ozark outdoors.
Michigan Statebearfoottheory.com

Michigan Road Trip: 10 Best Stops for Outdoor Adventure

Known as the “Great Lakes State”, Michigan is sandwiched between four of the five Great Lakes (Superior, Huron, Erie, and Michigan). This Midwestern state is a hidden gem full of outdoor adventures from hiking, paddling, backpacking, and more, across unique lakeshore landscapes, old-growth forests, and even sand dunes! Michigan is also home to one of the least-visited National Parks in the US, Isle Royale National Park, which offers remote wilderness opportunities. Once you have your road trip essentials packed, get ready for an outdoor adventure through Michigan!
LifestylePosted by
FL Radio Group

Local Travelers Hit the Road for Memorial Day

AAA is seeing an influx in travel reservations with Memorial Day weekend kicking off the summer travel season amid an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations. Elizabeth Carey on what the roadways will look like this weekend. AAA’s April Engram says you’ll spend more money at the gas pump compared to the...
Charlotte, NCthecharlottepost.com

Charlotte chef Lisa Brooks hits the road on national culinary tour

Charlotte-based executive chef Lisa Brooks kicks off Joy of the Feast culinary tour July 13 in Atlanta. The tour closes Aug. 26-27 in Charlotte. Chef Lisa Brooks is hitting the road. The Charlotte-based executive chef and CEO of Heart & Soul personal chef services kicks off her first culinary tour,...
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

‘Drive And Diners’ Hit The Road Tonight

Wednesday Drive and Diners will resume their summer driving activities tonight (Wednesday, June 2) when they travel to Bunyan’s in Vermillion. If you like to drive your hot rod, muscle car, Corvette, classic, pickup or special interest car, you are invited to join the group in the northeast corner of the Yankton Mall at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Members of other Yankton car clubs are encouraged to join in. The group leaves promptly at 6 p.m. for various area eateries every other Wednesday. The club does not require dues for new people to join. Just show up with your vehicle.
Boise, IDboisedev.com

New guided raft tours hit the Boise River

While the Boise River is pretty tame with thousands floating it unguided each summer, a new tour will go beyond the typical Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park stretch. Boise River Outdoor Opportunities will take to the Boise River this summer, offering guided half-day tours starting at Ann Morrison Park and ending at Westmoreland Park by the Glenwood Bridge.
Idaho StateOnlyInYourState

Go Underground On An Exciting Adventure With The Sierra Silver Mine Tour In Idaho

They don’t call us the Gem State for nothin’. Our state’s mining history is something that every Idahoan should explore. After all, the mining industry played a prominent role in Idaho becoming the place that it is today. You can experience this part of Idaho history for yourself with an underground tour at the Sierra Silver Mine. This mine tour is an amazing experience that will appeal to both young and old. Get an up-close look at what life was like for an Idaho hard rock miner and be sure to check it out!