Chaco Hits the Road with Fit for Adventure Tour

School is out. Summer has begun! Does that mean that the learning has to stop? Absolutely not! Even better, this summer you can learn something while you’re having fun. That is spoken, of course, by a parent, not a kid. But honestly, you AND your kids will love Colorado Jeep Tours. And for those who are homeschooled the tour is a true learning field trip/class. Colorado Jeep Tours is based in Canon City just about an hour west of Colorado Springs and an easy drive from Denver as well. Canon City may best be known for Royal Gorge (the train is popular) and the prisons but that is certainly not ALL the town is about.