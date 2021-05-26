PATCHES OF LIFE: Snap, snap

I cherished the moment. I did not have my i-Phone to snap a shot; I told myself to feel the moment and picture it in my mind. Recently, I was with my daughter and her new daughter-in-law from Brazil as we sat around the purple blooming rhododendron bush. We worked in the garden and paused as the conversation on flowers and trees in Brazil was discussed. I can clearly see the day as I looked across the base of the bush at my daughter’s fair hair pulled-back and a garden tool in her blue-gloved hand. Her orange shirt was almost matching the azalea bush behind her. My Brazilian granddaughter with long black hair and manicured nails was talking to us. I sat there taking a mental picture and feeling the event. This was not an event that called for picture taking; it was family.