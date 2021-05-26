Cancel
Mountain Hardwear Launches PCT™ Pack Unveiling Dynamic New Hoverbelt Technology

 9 days ago

Richmond, Calif. (May 26, 2021) – Mountain Hardwear, a leader in performance equipment and apparel for climbers, mountaineers, and athletes, today released a multi-day hiking specific pack — the PCT™ — with a revolutionary design to the industry standard pivoting belt. The addition of the PCT™ along with another style, the JMT™ signal an expansion of the brand’s expertise for outdoor equipment from predominantly climb inspired packs to more general outdoor and multi-day excursions.

