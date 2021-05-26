Cancel
Fleming Island, FL

Superintendent recommends masks not be mandatory during next school year

By Wesley LeBlanc wesley@opcfla.com
claytodayonline.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLEMING ISLAND – The school board will soon decide whether masks will be required in the upcoming school year. The school board gathered on May 25 for its monthly agenda workshop meeting and during it, Superintendent David Broskie made the recommendation to the board masks no longer be required in schools for the 2021-22 school year. The board did not make an official vote regarding this recommendation, however, as it will formally do that during its July meeting after it votes to advertise this change during its June meeting.

www.claytodayonline.com
