SoftBank leads a $0.5 billion investment in AI-driven digital experience analytics tech startup Contentsquare

Just two days ago, Softbank led a $175 million investment in South Korea-based EdTech startup and AI tutoring platform Riiid to further R&D and enhance its AI technology. Over the past three years, Softbank, through its SoftBank Vision Fund, has been betting on promising AI startups. Tempo is another Softbank-backed startup that is redefining personal fitness training experience with the first home gym that uses advanced 3D sensors and AI. Now, Softbank is leading investment in another AI-related backup.