5,600 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.