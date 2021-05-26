Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo, CA

Dozens of SLO households given ‘boil water’ notice after main line break

By More »
New Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 100 households in San Luis Obispo are under a “boil water” notice until Thursday, May 27, following a main line break that occurred on Bullock Lane on May 25. City Utilities Department Director Aaron Floyd said that while crews repaired the break the same day, it ended up entirely depleting the 400,000-gallon water tank that serves that region of the city—leaving some households at higher elevations without any water pressure.

www.newtimesslo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Government
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Slo#Tap Water#Drinking Water#Water Pressure#Slo#City Utilities Department#Crews#Chlorine#Pool Parking Lot#Line#Pipelines#Region#Bullock Lane#Spanish#Redundancy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Water System
Related
Santa Margarita, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Trout Creek Bridge Replacement on Highway 58 Begins This Week

SAN LUIS OBISPO — A project to replace the Trout Creek Bridge at the intersection of Highway 58 and Pozo Road, east of Santa Margarita, will begin on Thursday, May 20. This project will result in one-way reversing traffic control via a temporary 24/7 traffic signal at this location. All traffic will be required to stop before proceeding through the detour near this construction zone.
Oceano, CAkcbx.org

Issues & Ideas: A walk for Kristin Smart, living downtown, and the Cal Poly Cat Program

On this edition of Issues & Ideas, you’ll hear more about the three lawsuits the non-profit Friends of Oceano Dunes has filed against the California Coastal Commission, following the landmark decision to phase out off-highway vehicular use at Oceano Dunes. There is a Walk for Kristin Smart being organized to commemorate the anniversary of her death in May, 1996; we’ll check in with some students who plan to attend. Now that the CDC has announced permission for fully vaccinated people to take off their masks in most settings, many people's feelings are complicated; we have a conversation with mental health professionals. You’ll hear a conversation about the issues affecting our city centers, from the perspective of downtown residents. And finally, we learn about a student run program at Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo that benefits cats while preparing students for a future in animal care.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Mask guidance remains in effect in San Luis Obispo County

State, workplace and business rules continue to call for masking, especially indoors. –Following recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance related to masking for fully vaccinated people, the County of San Luis Obispo reminds residents and visitors that the State of California’s updated Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings remains in effect in California, including San Luis Obispo County. This guidance mandates face masks in indoor settings, with few exceptions.
San Luis Obispo County, CAcalcoastnews.com

SLO County evicts homeless from lot above Pirate’s Cove

As part of San Luis Obispo County’s effort to remake the area surrounding Pirate’s Cove, officials on Thursday evicted the homeless who had been living in an encampment at the parking lot above the popular beach. In March, the SLO County Board of Supervisors decided to incorporate Cave Landing into...
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Coast rail corridor study to host virtual public meeting on May 18

–What could the future of rail transportation look like on the Central Coast? Over the last year, the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) and Coast Rail Coordinating Council (CRCC) have engaged and sought input from various partner agencies, community representatives, and the general public to identify viable options for future rail travel on the Central Coast. The Coast Rail Corridor Study examined opportunities for expanding intercity rail and bus service and connectivity between Goleta and Salinas as well as the feasibility of implementing regional-commuter rail service between Paso Robles and Santa Maria.
San Luis Obispo, CAkprl.com

SLO Co Covid Update 5.13.2021

The San Luis Obispo county health department reports only one new coronavirus case yesterday. But according to readyslo.org, there are four new cases. Three in San Luis Obispo. One in Templeton. Apparently, there were some adjustments in dates reported earlier this week.
San Luis Obispo County, CApasoroblesdailynews.com

San Luis Obispo County now has 15,000 solar homes

–San Luis Obispo County reached 15,000 residential solar energy systems on April 19, 2021, just three days before Earth Day, according to Atascadero-based solar energy company Solarponics. This milestone is a major achievement, proving the county’s commitment to sustainability, renewable resources, and the possibility of a net-zero future, says Solarponics. By comparison, Santa Barbara has completed just under 7,000 residential solar energy installations to date but has 25-percent more owner-occupied housing units.