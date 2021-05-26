Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 435 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)
Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com