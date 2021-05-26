Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 435 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 101,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.27% of CMC Materials worth $632,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.