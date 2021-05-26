Marion man indicted on murder charges in woman's death

MARION, Va. -- A Marion man has been indicted in the killing of a woman whose body was found in a home that caught fire in Marion in mid-March. Jason Emory Whittaker, 38, was named a person of interest in the killing of 54-year-old Teresa Lynn Mathena Greer shortly after police discovered her body on March 18. On Wednesday, Smyth County Commonwealth Attorney Roy Evans reconvened a grand jury which handed down indictments charging Whittaker with murder, abduction, arson and cruelty to animals.