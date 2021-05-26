Nordstrom's Having a Major Shoe Sale Right Now, and Wow, These 50 Pairs Are Worth It

The rise of streetwear culture in fashion has been somewhat of a phenomenon over the last eight years or so. Gone are the Sex and the City days, where girls night out meant slinky tops with sky high Jimmy Choos and a sparkly evening bag. These days, fashion lovers are trading their height-boosting shoes for a flatter, more functional—but just as fashionable—option: sneakers. Certain pairs of sneakers can be just as coveted, if not harder to find, than even the most lusted after of it bags, and sneakerheads who also happen to be big time handbag collectors (like myself) know how similar the two industries can be. Both can feel exclusive at times, parading themselves as a cool-kids only club for those in the know, but at the core collectors of either variety (or those who love both) know that a genuine passion is about so much more than just the hype factor.