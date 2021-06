The possible total constructive loss of the X-Press Pearl stands to be the latest in a line of container ship losses for the insurance industry. There have been two explosions on board the 2,700 twenty-foot equivalent unit-capacity container ship since it initially caught fire on May 21 at anchor near the Sri Lankan port of Colombo. The fire, which had appeared to have taken hold on most of the vessel as of May 26, continued to burn on May 28, according to an update from the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, although it said the blaze "has been contained considerably."