Mark Wahlberg's Sci-Fi Thriller 'Infinite' Coming to Paramount Plus This Summer

By Rebecca Rubin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Infinite,” a sci-fi thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Antoine Fuqua, will arrive on Paramount Plus in time for summer. The film is scheduled to release on June 6. Originally set to premiere theatrically in August, Paramount announced earlier in May that “Infinite” would skip the big screen and...

Moviessoulpurposemag.com

Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson to team up on film for faith of boxer-turned-minister

Two Hollywood notables are teaming up to tackle a new biopic, STU, according to Movieguide®. Actors Mark Wahlberg and famed Hollywood director Mel Gibson are collaborating on a new project. Wahlberg wanted to make a movie to honor the life and faith of boxer-turned-minister Father Stuart Long after the priest died on June 9, 2014. He was just 50 years old.
MoviesComing Soon!

Uncharted Movie Photo Shows Mark Wahlberg’s Sully Without a Mustache

A new photo from the upcoming Uncharted movie shows our first official look at Mark Wahlberg’s Victor “Sully” Sullivan, and the character is missing his iconic mustache. For those that haven’t played Naughty Dog’s video game series, Sully is the mentor of Nathan Drake, who will be played by Tom Holland. The adventure starring the two archaeological thieves will release on February 18, 2022.
TV SeriesCollider

‘Leverage: Redemption’ Gets Action-Packed Official Trailer

Leverage fans can rejoice, as IMDb TV has released the official trailer for Leverage: Redemption. The trailer reveals what fans of the series can expect when Leverage comes back on July 9, and how these characters have changed since Leverage concluded in 2012. In the trailer, we see that the...
Moviesava360.com

Infinite - Official Trailer (2021) Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Check out the first teaser trailer for Paramount Plus’ upcoming sci-fi action film, Infinite. The movie stars Mark Wahlberg as a troubled man who discovers he has been reincarnated multiple times and who then joins the ranks of a secret group of other “Infinites” out to save the world. Directed...
Celebritieswcregisteronline.com

Mark Wahlberg Is Eating 7,000 Calories a Day

Try to keep up: Mark Wahlberg has changed his wellness regimen once again. The soon-to-be 50-year-old actor has sampled it all — 2:30 a.m. wake-ups, performance tourniquets, cryotherapy chambers — and this time around, he’s radically changed his diet. How has he done it? Well, his plant-based diet has gone...
TV & VideosCollider

‘Oxygen’ Ending Explained: Alexandre Aja Breaks Down His Twisty Netflix Sci-Fi Thriller

It all seems so simple at the start. Netflix’s new sci-fi survival thriller Oxygen begins with a straightforward “what if?” — what if you woke up in a coffin-sized box, with no memory of who you are, and had to find a way out before you ran out of oxygen? But despite what the title might have you think, it’s not a simple survival story that ends up being the crux of the film, it’s the forgotten memories and what they mean, not just for the survival of Mélanie Laurent’s character, but for the future of all mankind.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Infinite” Hits Paramount+ June 10th

Paramount Pictures has set a June 10th premiere day on Paramount+ for the Mark Wahlberg-led and Antoine Fuqua-directed sci-fi action movie “Infinite”. Ian Shorr pens this adaptation of the 2009 novel “The Reincarnationist Papers” which follows a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over the centuries and known as ‘The Infinite’.
TravelFirst Showing

Full Trailer for Time Travel Sci-Fi Action Thriller 'The Tomorrow War'

"Sometimes a man does what's best for his family." Amazon has launched the first full-length official trailer for the sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War, the latest from The Lego Batman Movie director Chris McKay. A man is drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past. This high concept sci-fi ensemble extravaganza is about time travelers who tell us we need to go to the future to fight aliens to save humanity. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. The ensemble cast features Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Keith Powers. Everything about this looks so generic and medicore, even the explosions seem like they're straight out of the 90s. Same with the dialogue. And there's still not even a clear shot of the aliens in this, they look more like zombies crawling around. Huh. I just hope the movie is better.
MoviesCollider

'The Tomorrow War' Trailer Reveals Chris Pratt's Sci-Fi Epic About a Time-Traveling Mission to Save Earth

Amazon has released a new full-length trailer for The Tomorrow War, which stars Chris Pratt as an everyman recruited for a time-traveling mission to the future to save the Earth from certain destruction. The trailer release followed a teaser video featuring Pratt and some of his fellow Tomorrow War cast members, which signaled to fans that a longer look at the upcoming sci-fi action flick would be happening today.
MoviesFirst Showing

Watch: Incredible Sci-Fi Thriller Short 'Blindsight' About First Contact

"The ship grows its own crew." "If… it's a ship. If… they're crew." Hell yes – some extra dark space sci-fi! Blindsight is an incredible short film made by multiple collaborators. It took four year to complete and it's now ready to watch - thanks to tip from Neill Blomkamp; this does seem like something his Oats Studios would make as a proof of concept. A small team is sent from Earth to investigate evidence of an alien species and discovers they cannot trust their senses to reflect the reality of the world around them. Blindsight is a short "created by a collaborative group of designers and artists, and directed by Danil Krivoruchko. The film is based on the eponymous sci-fi novel by Peter Watts." This has some extraordinary visuals and some big ideas it explores by questioning humanity's place in the universe. A fascinating, must watch sci-fi short.
MoviesIGN

Infinite Trailer: Exclusive First Look Photo From the Mark Wahlberg Sci-Fi Action Film

Paramount Plus’ upcoming sci-fi action film, Infinite, tells the story of a troubled man who discovers he has been reincarnated multiple times and who then joins the ranks of a secret group of other “Infinites” out to save the world. The trailer just dropped for the film, and IGN also has an exclusive first look photo from Infinite (seen below), which is directed by Antoine Fuqua and stars Mark Wahlberg.
TV SeriesPolygon

Amazon’s anthology series Solos brings a spectacular cast to mediocre sci-fi

The strength of a monologue often depends on the strengths of the performer. How singular is their presence? How much do they dig into the text? How well do they build an interior world for their character, and an exterior world to contextualize their actions? Whether because of simplistic writing or insufficient execution, monologues can easily fall into self-indulgence, and that combination plagues Amazon Studios’ inconsistent science fiction anthology series Solos.
MoviesVogue

Helen Mirren on Solos’ Sci-Fi Futurism And Her Character’s Dior Wardrobe

Solos, Amazon’s newly launched sci-fi series, is unlike anything else on the small screen. Creator David Weil’s vision of the future unfolds via episodes that focus and feature a single performer. Familiar faces like Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, and Constance Wu monologue through stylized sequences that combine to form an overarching narrative. While we’re used to seeing actors command the stage by themselves on Broadway, most television shows and films rely on a cast of characters. This stripped-down version of storytelling offers a new level of intimacy for audiences, but it’s just as exciting for the performers. “Anything that shakes up the format is interesting, isn’t it?” shared Mirren via Zoom. “At first, I thought, oh, it’s a monologue, it’s just too much work. I don’t know if I’ll be good enough, but then I read the script, and I thought, this is such a beautiful piece of writing. There’s such sensibility and understanding of a certain sort of woman, one who is very recognizable.”
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Sci-fi action thriller Future Fear gets a trailer and poster

Ahead of its release this June, a poster and trailer have arrived online for the upcoming sci-fi thriller Future Fear. Written and directed by Ken May, the film follows a female archaeologist as she tries to employ ancient technology to fight back against the aliens hunting her down; take a look here…
TV & VideosGizmodo

The Nerd's Watch: Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Streaming in June

Though movie theaters are starting to allow patrons these days, the safer option remains streaming. Those who choose to stay home and stream are constantly rewarded with so much new content it’s mind-boggling. At the start of each month, most streamers—Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and HBO Max—do a little shuffle, adding new movies and taking some away. io9 is here to help you narrow down your decision-making.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Sci-Fi Thriller BLACK BOX Gets A DVD Release From 101 Films

Movies In Focus was hugely impressed with Angel Delgado‘s Black Box when I caught it last year, calling it ‘a tremendous feat in low budget filmmaking‘. Marcus is the only survivor of a space accident in an asteroid-mining station. After the accident kills all the other people in it, he ends up trapped in a damaged escape pod, injured and experiencing memory loss. He manages to contact ground control, but he’ll need to remember what happened back at the station if they are to help him make it back alive to Earth.
Moviesthesource.com

TRAILER ALERT: Amazon’s Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster ‘The Tomorrow War’

The next big Sci-Fi action epic just came in with a bang after Amazon dropped their first trailer for The Tomorrow War. The streaming giant is hoping their upcoming tentpole will tip the scales in the action film genre. The film was first set to be released last December at Paramount but of course, the COVID-19 pandemic pumped the brakes before Amazon acquired the rights to distribute the film.