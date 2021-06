Mnet's 'Kingdom: Legendary War' has revealed the ultimate winner and the group's final performances. On June 3, ATEEZ, Stray Kids, The Boyz, SF9, iKON, and BTOB battled to be crowned the ultimate winner with brand new tracks. The final winner of 'Kingdom' was decided by adding up the groups' cumulative scores from the previous 3 rounds of performances, live voting results during the finale episode, and the digital results of the groups' new songs, which were released on May 28 KST.