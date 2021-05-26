And the Winner of ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Is…
Congratulations are in order for one lucky musician, who received a highly coveted honor during The Voice finale. Last night, season 20 of the popular singing competition came to an end when—drumroll, please—Cam Anthony was crowned the winner. The 19-year-old contestant beat out three worthy finalists, including Jordan Matthew Young (Team Blake Shelton), Kenzie Wheeler (Team Kelly Clarkson), Rachel Mac (Team Nick Jonas) and Victor Solomon (Team John Legend).www.purewow.com