Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

And the Winner of ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Is…

By Greta Heggeness
purewow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations are in order for one lucky musician, who received a highly coveted honor during The Voice finale. Last night, season 20 of the popular singing competition came to an end when—drumroll, please—Cam Anthony was crowned the winner. The 19-year-old contestant beat out three worthy finalists, including Jordan Matthew Young (Team Blake Shelton), Kenzie Wheeler (Team Kelly Clarkson), Rachel Mac (Team Nick Jonas) and Victor Solomon (Team John Legend).

www.purewow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Smith
Person
Carson Daly
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Voice Finale#Season Finale#Voice#Young Animals#Singing#Team Nick Jonas#Congratulations#Host Carson Daly#Dr Dre#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosBillboard

'The Masked Singer' Winners: Which Mystery Musician Won Each Season?

Fox's The Masked Singer just wrapped its fifth season, so Billboard is going back through every winning artist who unmasked themselves for the grand reveal. Hosted by Nick Cannon, the singing competition series premiered on Fox in 2019 as a way for celebrity contestants to perform anonymously in head-to-toe costumes while clues about their real identity are given throughout the competition before they're unmasked one by one.
MusicLa Crosse Tribune

2021 CMT Music Awards: The list of winners, photo highlights and more

NEW YORK (AP) — Carrie Underwood has another reason to rejoice — she extended her record as the most decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards, thanks to her song “Hallelujah.”. The music video for the singer's hit, a collaboration with John Legend, was named video of...
Photographydtnpf.com

Congrats to 2021 Photo Winners: Images Show Beauty of the Season

Hopefully most of the planters are being hosed off and readied for storage, and we've just wrapped up our MyPlanting21 photo contest. The tallies are in for the most popular photos, and we've counted up the votes for our Editor's Choice awards. Congratulations to all the winners, it was yet...
MusicQuad-Cities Times

All The Winners From The 2021 CMT Music Awards

Here are all of the big winners from this year’s CMT Music Awards, which were hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown. ‘Hallelujah’ by Carrie Underwood and John Legend won the Video of the Year award. Female Video of the Year went to ‘The Good Ones’ by Gabby Barrett. while ‘Worship You’ by award show host Kane Brown won Male Video of the Year. Little Big Town took home the award for Duo/Group Video of the Year for their song ‘Wine, Beer, Whiskey’. Dylan Scott won Breakthrough Video of the Year for ‘Nobody’. Collaborative Video of the Year went to ‘Famous Friends’ by Chris Young and Kane Brown. Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey won the CMT Performance of the year award for the performance of ‘The Other Girl’ in 2020. Taylor Swift also won the Best Family Feature award for her song ‘The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)’.
Musictalentrecap.com

Carrie Underwood, John Legend Win Video of the Year at CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood and John Legend took home the Video of the Year Award for their song “Hallelujah” at the 2021 CMT Music Awards. This marks Legend’s first CMT Award and Underwood’s 23rd. It is her third year in a row winning this award. Carrie Underwood, John Legend Win Big at...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

NBC Has Officially Found Ellen DeGeneres' Talk Show Replacement, And It's A Familiar Face

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is finally coming to an end, as the longtime talk show host announced earlier this month that she plans to bring her daytime show to a close in 2022. Of course, since the announcement, many have wondered who NBC might shift into DeGeneres’ timeslot. A few names have been floating around, which has only increased that speculation. But now, NBC has officially found the talk show to replace Ellen, and it’s a familiar face.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

8 Country Stars Who Were Rejected By 'American Idol'

American Idol is notorious for giving us some of the biggest stars in country music. Carrie Underwood, Kellie Pickler and Scotty McCreery all got their start on the singing show. And Kelly Clarkson, with her music career, talk show and role on The Voice, is a superstar. But there are actually a few of their peers who didn't fare too well on the Ryan Seacrest-fronted reality show.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani Returning to 'The Voice' for Season 20 Finale Performances

The Voice is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, and the stars are aligning for next week's season 20 finale!. In addition to the season 20 coaches -- Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas -- taking the stage alongside their final artists, the star-studded, two-night finale event will feature performances from a host of musical superstars, including a few familiar faces!