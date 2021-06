Only a handful of distinguished women photographers are familiar to most photographers. Margaret Bourke-White (Life magazine cover photos, portrait of Mohandas Gandhi), Dorothea Lange (De-pression breadline and migrant mother), and Annie Leibowitz (Yoko Ono and John Lennon, as well as Queen Elizabeth) exemplify those who have attained international celebrity status. But a larger number of women photographers are less known even though they did excellent work, contributed to the advancement of the in-dustry and art, successfully faced challenges, and went where no "man" had gone before.