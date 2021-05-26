Lithium pilot project to receive funding from Ontario Government

Permit is the second issuance for the Company in less than a month as it captures additional shipping logistics channels within the battery transportation market. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American:KULR) (the 'Company' or 'KULR'), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, announced today it received a special permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DoT) authorizing the transport of prototype lithium cells and batteries aboard cargo aircrafts. Prototype lithium batteries are only authorized to be transported on cargo carrying aircrafts to, from or within the US when approved by DOT. The special permit authorizes the manufacture, mark, sale and use of KULR's specially designed packaging for the transportation of prototype lithium cells and batteries, and prototype lithium cells and batteries contained in or packed with equipment.