One of the only good things about the last year is our collective revaluation of outdoor spaces. If we didn’t already cherish our backyards, and spending time there with the people we love, we do now. It is, after all, where we grow our flowers, take our hammock naps (if we’re lucky), grill our food over open flames, get splashed from sprinklers and kiddie pools, and watch as our kids do something they can’t ever do quite as well inside: play — in creative and active ways — for hours. The backyard is our family play space.