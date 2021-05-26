Jeff Bezos on MGM Acquisition: Amazon Will 'Reimagine' Studio Franchises 'for the 21st Century'

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. Can Amazon get any bigger? Per CNBC, the planned acquisition of MGM Studios for $8.45 billion marks the company’s boldest move yet into the entertainment industry and is expected to turbocharge its streaming ambitions. The deal gives Amazon access to MGM’s huge content catalog of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows – from “Ben-Hur” to the James Bond franchise to “The Real Housewives” – and bolsters Amazon Studios, its film and TV division. Amazon has been looking to beef up its content library and spent $11 billion on video and music content last year to clinch more Prime subscribers. The deal comes as other media companies are consolidating in part to take on streaming giants like Amazon, Disney and Netflix, including AT&T’s announcement that it is spinning off WarnerMedia to merge with Discovery. Even ViacomCBS is reportedly a potential acquisition target.