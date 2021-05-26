newsbreak-logo
Jeff Bezos on MGM Acquisition: Amazon Will 'Reimagine' Studio Franchises 'for the 21st Century'

By Todd Spangler
seattlepi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon founder, chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos said the ecommerce giant’s $8.45 billion bid for MGM was driven by a desire to obtain the storied studio’s intellectual property — and create new offshoots based on that. “We’re looking forward to reimagining and developing the deep catalog of MGM,” said Bezos,...

www.seattlepi.com
