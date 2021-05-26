Cancel
Expanded range of Airbus A220 means opening new cities

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbus is proceeding with plans to expand the range of the A220, its smallest jet, allowing airlines to open more niche routes internationally. Airline entrepreneur David Neeleman, who had said last month he was discussing adding extra endurance to the jetliner with Airbus, said a decision to offer the longer-range jet was now a given.

