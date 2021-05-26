LaVine Gets Some MIP Love, Kawhi Dreamin’, Cameron Payne Went Off, and Other Bulls Bullets

Much like Thaddeus Young’s case for Sixth Man of the Year, we knew Zach LaVine would fall out of the Most Improved Player race. • His spike in scoring efficiency was nothing short of impressive this season, but we also always knew he was capable of such a high-level bucket-getting. Mix that expectation with the team’s success (or rather lack thereof), and it’s not shocking that Julius Randle, Jerian Grant, Michael Porter Jr., and Christian Wood easily landed ahead of the first-time All-Star. Each of those players was thrust into a new role this season, and each made the most of it with a breakout performance. LaVine’s rise to stardom, on the other hand, has been slow and steady. He has been the Bulls go-to guy for several seasons now, so while his career-highs in points, assists, rebounds, effective field goal percentage, and free-throw percentage is worth acknowledgment, I think it’s fair to say it became far more expected than what we saw out of those other names.