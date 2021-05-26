Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady is Already Trash Talking Aaron Rodgers Ahead of Their Golf Grudge Match

bleachernation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, “The Match” gave us Peyton Manning trash-talking Tom Brady, name-dropping Eli Manning and Nick Foles in the process, in a made-for-TV golf event that also featured Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods on the card. A year later, Brady is in prime position to be dishing it out. In...

www.bleachernation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf#American Football#A Aron#Tnt#Trash Talking#Name Dropping Eli Manning#Time#Aaronrodgers12#Bucks#Prime Position#Adversaries#Pic#Prolly Shoulda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Packers Update Aaron Rodgers' Status Amid Broncos Trade Rumors

With full-scale Organized Team Activites fast approaching, there is "nothing new to update" on disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, head coach Matt LaFleur claimed Friday, tamping down speculation engulfing the franchise and the bedrock player they continue to insist is not available for trade. "We still obviously feel...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Report: Aaron Rodgers following Tom Brady's 'TB12 Method'

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht explained that he told quarterback Tom Brady he believes the seven-time Super Bowl champion "can still play until he’s 50." Brady turns 44 years old in early August and attributes much of his success to the pliability exercises and strict dietary guidelines mentioned in his "The TB12 Method" book.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLchatsports.com

Imagining a Giants-Packers Aaron Rodgers trade blockbuster

Aaron Rodgers to the Giants is not as crazy as it seems when you first say it out loud. In fact, the idea of the reigning NFL MVP being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Giants in a spring or summer blockbuster before training camp shouldn’t be ruled out.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

What Would Packers Receive for Trading Aaron Rodgers?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What could the Green Bay Packers get in a trade for Aaron Rodgers?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer tackled that question in a recent mailbag piece. Breer asked three NFL executives. One response:. Broncos get: QB Aaron Rodgers, 2022 fourth-round pick. Packers get: QB Drew Lock, DE...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers Should Be Historically Good Next Season

Tom Brady had a pretty good first season as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. He threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns and the Bucs went 11-5 in the regular season. They also won the Super Bowl. Combine all that with the fact that they didn't lose the Lombardi Trophy in a river and it was an overall success. Now for the scary part: Brady struggled for half the year according to Brady on a recent podcast appearance (via Joe Bucs Fan):
UFCmmanews.com

White: Jon Jones Would Be The Tom Brady of MMA With HW Title Win

Even though Dana White believes Jon Jones is already the greatest MMA fighter of all time, he still thinks Jonny Bones has even more to gain if he became heavyweight champion. Jon Jones is regarded by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. One of the people who grant him this distinction is the boss himself, UFC President Dana White. Despite all their differences, White has consistently given Jones credit for his incredible run in the promotion, which includes never losing a fight by decision or stoppage, essentially being undefeated while fighting the best of the best for over a decade in the UFC.
NFLpackersnews.com

These are the Packers games fans are looking forward to most, according to ticket prices

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers ticket prices reflect fans' optimism that Aaron Rodgers will be under center more than the fear that he will not again wear a Packers uniform. When the NFL assembled its 2021 schedule, it clearly had in mind that Rodgers would be the Packers' quarterback, but, as always, other factors come into play. Among them, the fact that the league anticipates full stadiums this year, the quality of opponents and timing of games.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers reveal what they want in return for any potential Aaron Rodgers trade

The Green Bay Packers have said they won’t trade Aaron Rodgers, but what they’d like to get in return in a potential trade is out there. In the stalemate between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers, the Packers hold most of the cards. They have been publicly consistent in their professions they want Rodgers, and won’t trade him. But according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (via Pro Football Rumors), the Packers have revealed part of their asking price in any Rodgers trade.
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Details About Patriots’ 2020 Locker Room Conversations

Tom Brady was out of sight last season. He was by no means out of mind. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin explained Saturday on WEEI’s “The Ken and Curtis Show” that Brady remained a topic of conversation in the Patriots’ locker room throughout the 2020 NFL campaign, the quarterback’s first with the Buccaneers after leaving New England to sign with Tampa Bay in free agency.
NFLNBC Sports

How 2021 NFL schedule was created with additional games for next season

Of all the overblown NFL events, the nuttiness around the release of the schedule is particularly stunning to me. Fans have known their 2021 opponents for four months. The order of the games, plus television details—that’s all that’s left. I lost count at 33 different hosts/analysts/reporters on NFL Network and ESPN covering the schedule release Wednesday night, and that’s after CBS and FOX morning shows broke down the Week 1 schedules for each network.
NFLUCSD Guardian

Post-Draft Keys to Success for Each NFC Team

With the NFL Draft in the books and a long wait ahead for the next season, we’re taking a look at the most important areas for each team to focus on to improve their chances. Last week, we covered the AFC, and this week, the NFC. DALLAS COWBOYS: Adequate rushing...
NFLYardbarker

'Respect' issue reportedly at center of Aaron Rodgers-Packers rift

It seemed at one point like the issues between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have at least something to do with the star quarterback’s contract situation. The more we learn, however, the less believable that is. Peter King of NBC Sports spoke with Packers wide receiver Davante Adams...