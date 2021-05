Kevin Smith revealed his Masters of the Universe: Revelation series draws inspiration from the worlds and stories of Star Wars, Marvel, and more! Not only was it surprising to see that Netflix and Mattel Television would be producing an official original animated series taking place after the events of the Filmation produced series from the 1980s, but that the showrunner behind the project was Kevin Smith. Now that we have gotten our first look at Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Smith has been opening up about what we can expect to see when it drops on Netflix later this Summer.