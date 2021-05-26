Cancel
Lewis County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Lewis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS COUNTY At 130 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Whetstone Gulf State Park to 6 miles southwest of Boonville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Whetstone Gulf State Park, Highmarket, Watson, Martinsburg, Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden, Lyons Falls, Constableville and Turin. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

Lewis County, NY

Frost Advisory issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lewis FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Jefferson County, NY

Frost Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation, especially inland from Lake Ontario and in sheltered valleys. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Allegany County, NY

Frost Advisory issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 04:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Jefferson; Lewis; Livingston; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Cayuga; Northern Erie; Ontario; Orleans; Oswego; Southern Erie; Wayne; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid to upper 30s will result in frost formation, especially inland from the Great Lakes and in sheltered valleys. * WHERE...All of western and north central New York. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.