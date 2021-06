In 2018, the Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) made headlines when it deaccessioned seven artworks by prominent white, male 20th-century artists to fund the diversification of its collection, announcing an ambitious plan to funnel money from the sale of the work into a dedicated acquisition fund for contemporary art by underrepresented makers such as women, Black, Indigenous, and self-trained artists. The museum auctioned off paintings by Andy Warhol, Franz Kline, Kenneth Noland, and Jules Olitski at Sotheby’s that May and sold important works by Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg privately through the auction house. In total, the BMA made $16.1 million from the sale of the seven works.