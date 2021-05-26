Paris MarxAmazon buys MGM as D.C. suit charges its monopolistic practices violate antitrust laws

A viral video of an Amazon truck driver screaming at himself in his vehicle while driving away from a house has prompted an online debate about the treatment of delivery workers.In the viral video, which was originally posted on TikTok before being shared on Reddit, an unidentified can be seen having an emotional outburst in a prime truck as he drives down the street.The man yells expletives and howls in agony as he drives into a lane and reverses the truck.“This amazon driver is definitely not okay,” the caption to the Reddit post reads. On TikTok, the short clip has...