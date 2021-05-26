Paris MarxAmazon buys MGM as D.C. suit charges its monopolistic practices violate antitrust laws
Amazon has been one of the big corporate winners of the pandemic. In 2020, its revenue jumped by 38 percent, its profits soared by 84 percent, and the net worth of CEO Jeff Bezos grew by an astounding $75 billion. On Wednesday, the company announced a deal to purchase MGM for $8.5 billion, taking advantage of the film industry’s struggles over the same period. But a new lawsuit asserts Amazon’s success has come at the expense of third-party sellers and its own customers.www.nbcnews.com