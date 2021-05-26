Cancel
Stocks

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Before 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, 129 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

  • Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 951.83% to reach a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday are as follows:

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $164.42.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $76.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $445.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $193.24 with a daily change of up 0.33%.

Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) shares broke to $189.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.8%.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares broke to $13.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.28%.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) shares broke to $67.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.23%.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares set a new yearly high of $7.84 this morning. The stock was up 2.43% on the session.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares reached a new 52-week high of $138.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.86%.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares hit a yearly high of $175.23. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $218.67. Shares traded up 0.63%.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $205.96. Shares traded up 0.72%.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares hit $76.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.85%.

Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) shares set a new yearly high of $66.28 this morning. The stock was up 1.27% on the session.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) stock set a new 52-week high of $340.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.16%.

West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) stock hit a yearly high price of $348.26. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $109.12 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.49%.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.44. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares hit $324.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.25%.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) shares broke to $169.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.

Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $161.15. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) shares set a new 52-week high of $116.67 on Wednesday, moving up 1.49%.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares were up 1.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.75 for a change of up 1.65%.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shares set a new 52-week high of $57.17 on Wednesday, moving down 1.06%.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) shares broke to $26.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.57%.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) shares set a new yearly high of $47.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.81% on the session.

Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) shares were up 0.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.87 for a change of up 0.36%.

Centrais Eletricas (NYSE:EBR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.21. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.

Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.72 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.10 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.29%.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) shares hit $95.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.15%.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares were up 0.58% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.37 for a change of up 0.58%.

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $99.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 15.01% for the day.

Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.67 on Wednesday, moving up 0.27%.

KT (NYSE:KT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.45%.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.18. The stock was up 4.93% for the day.

American Campus (NYSE:ACC) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.42 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.33%.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) stock hit a yearly high price of $159.96. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares broke to $104.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.22%.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) shares were down 1.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.12.

I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.60 on Wednesday, moving up 3.18%.

TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) shares were up 8.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.20 for a change of up 8.32%.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares were up 2.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.53 for a change of up 2.02%.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $55.84. Shares traded up 3.46%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) shares were down 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $393.51.

Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.60 on Wednesday, moving up 0.11%.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.02 on Wednesday, moving up 1.82%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.13. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) shares hit $41.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 24.54%.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.76. The stock traded up 15.22% on the session.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares were up 9.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.90.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.03 on Wednesday, moving up 1.76%.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) shares hit a yearly high of $14.39. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $78.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.26%.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares broke to $89.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.05%.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.33 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.97%.

Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.32%.

Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.87. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) shares hit a yearly high of $47.47. The stock traded up 6.93% on the session.

Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.49 on Wednesday, moving up 1.22%.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.27 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.59%.

First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.32%.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.24. The stock traded down 0.66% on the session.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares set a new yearly high of $62.34 this morning. The stock was up 4.91% on the session.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares broke to $83.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.27%.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.

Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.15. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $173.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.21%.

Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.17 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $71.07 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.29%.

CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.54 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.01%.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares hit a yearly high of $27.25. The stock traded down 5.04% on the session.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.99 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.3%.

Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares broke to $22.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.7%.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.87%.

Western Asset (NYSE:WIW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.96. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.

Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.28. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.18 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.47%.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.34 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.96%.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) shares set a new yearly high of $25.69 this morning. The stock was up 2.11% on the session.

Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares set a new yearly high of $40.48 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.

BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.87.

Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%.

Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.11. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.

John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPS) shares hit a yearly high of $18.91. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.

Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%.

Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.70.

Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE:DSU) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.90 on Wednesday, moving down 0.23%.

Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) shares broke to $25.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.03%.

NexPoint Strategic (NYSE:NHF) shares broke to $13.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.31%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUJ) shares hit a yearly high of $15.63. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%.

Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE:NAN) shares were up 0.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.82 for a change of up 0.89%.

R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares were up 4.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.31.

Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares were up 0.27% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.81.

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) shares were up 4.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.31.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares broke to $9.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.74%.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.69. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.05 on Wednesday, moving up 4.02%.

Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.

Western Copper & Gold (AMEX:WRN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.29. The stock traded up 3.0% on the session.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares set a new yearly high of $7.78 this morning. The stock was up 8.07% on the session.

Wells Fargo Global (NYSE:EOD) shares set a new yearly high of $5.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.83. Shares traded up 22.4%.

Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE:JTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.31 with a daily change of up 0.62%.

Invesco High Income 2023 (NYSE:IHIT) shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.78.

Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE:GRX) shares set a new yearly high of $13.39 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (AMEX:NRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.21%.

First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.25 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares set a new yearly high of $12.41 this morning. The stock was up 2.71% on the session.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares broke to $5.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.24%.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.67. The stock traded up 9.33% on the session.

Nuveen Diversified (NYSE:JDD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.03 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) shares hit a yearly high of $12.22. The stock traded up 17.72% on the session.

Voya Global Advantage (NYSE:IGA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.83 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.62%.

Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MHF) shares were down 0.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.12.

Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MNP) shares hit $16.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.

Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.75. The stock traded up 3.21% on the session.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares hit $9.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 951.83%.

Special Opportunities (NYSE:SPE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.39. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.

Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.55 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.32%.

Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE:DEX) shares hit a yearly high of $10.35. The stock traded down 0.29% on the session.

Cushing® NextGen Infra (NYSE:SZC) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.00. The stock was up 1.6% for the day.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $2.71. Shares traded up 12.03%.

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) shares were up 2.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.89 for a change of up 2.38%.

Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares hit $1.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 22.78%.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.68.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.

