Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon agrees to buy MGM film studio for $8.45 billion

By Bloomberg Wire
Dallas News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon.com Inc. agreed to buy the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer movie company for $8.45 billion, a bet that a nearly century-old Hollywood icon can feed an insatiable demand for streaming content. The proliferation of streaming services, including newer arrivals such as HBO Max and Disney+, has put pressure on Amazon to acquire more...

www.dallasnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Kerkorian
Person
Jonathan Glickman
Person
Michael Pachter
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios#Mgm#Film Studio#Films#Mgm Television#Amazon Shares#Amazon Content#Netflix Inc#Amazon Com Inc#Rocky#Walmart Inc#Wedbush Securities#Prime Video#Zappos#Diapers Com#Quidsi#Kiva#Whole Foods Market#The Hitchhiker S Guide#Ace Ventura
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Businessseattlepi.com

How Will Amazon Uncage Its New Lion as the Tech Giant Goes Hollywood?

Hollywood has spent the past week trying to imagine how Amazon will integrate MGM after its $8.5 billion acquisition of the legendary studio is complete. Did Amazon overpay? What is the fate of MGM film chief Michael De Luca? How much will MGM TV chief Mark Burnett pocket in the sale? (The answer: enough to bring his total haul from multiple sales of his production banner to nearly $1 billion.)
BusinessPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

The Merged WarnerMedia and Discovery Are Now ‘Warner Bros. Discovery’

Take note: When WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merge to form a new media giant, the combined company will have a new name: Warner Bros. Discovery. In presenting the new name to the company, Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav said (via a press release) that it “represents the combination of Warner Bros.' fabled hundred year legacy of creative, authentic storytelling and taking bold risks to bring the most amazing stories to life, with Discovery's global brand that has always stood brightly for integrity, innovation and inspiration.” The official logo that was unveiled today also includes the tagline “The stuff that dreams are made of,” a reference to the 1941 Warner Bros. film The Maltese Falcon. Given what that line refers to, and what that item turns out to be within the film, that is an... interesting choice.
BusinessNo Film School

This 'Bond' Writer Isn't Happy About the Amazon Deal

Spectre writer John Logan speaks out. If you aren't aware already, we reported last week that MGM was bought in a landmark deal with Amazon for over $8 million. The purchase gives the online retail giant access to studio amenities and a huge catalog of beloved film and TV properties.
TV & VideosPosted by
Benzinga

HBO Max Launches Lower Ad Frequency Options

AT&T Inc’s (NYSE: T) HBO Max platform introduced an advertising-supported subscription tier for $9.99 per month. Users will have the existing ad-free monthly subscription option at $14.99. HBO Max promised to offer the lowest commercial ad load in the streaming industry to four minutes each hour. “Advertising is a time-tested...
BusinessRegister Citizen

Warner Bros. Discovery Proposed as New Name for Merged Companies

Warner Bros. Discovery is the proposed new moniker for the combined WarnerMedia and Discovery joint venture coming together as AT&T spins off its investment in Time Warner. Discovery chief David Zaslav announced the new name Tuesday morning as he held a town hall with WarnerMedia employees from the Warner Bros. studio’s Burbank lot.
Business101 WIXX

AT&T-Discovery media company to be called Warner Bros. Discovery

(Reuters) – AT&T and Discovery Inc said on Tuesday that their recently announced standalone global entertainment and media business would be named Warner Bros. Discovery. The companies said in May that they would combine content from WarnerMedia – including the Harry Potter and Batman franchises, news network CNN and sports programming – and Discovery’s unscripted home, cooking and nature and science shows from lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC.
BusinessCNET

HBO Max, Discovery Plus' new parent to be named Warner Bros. Discovery

AT&T's WarnerMedia division -- home to streaming service HBO Max, the Warner Bros. movie studio and other big TV assets -- will be renamed Warner Bros. Discovery when it's spun out of the telecom company and merges with Discovery, known for reality shows and other unscripted programming on its cable networks and its own streaming service Discovery Plus.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Amazon's Purchase of MGM Will Do Little for Amazon Stock

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) intent to purchase MGM Studios for $8.45 billion led to a muted reaction in its stock. The e-commerce conglomerate moved higher by about $6 per share, a 0.2% gain. While the acquisition makes perfect sense in the minds of some, the lack of price action in Wednesday trading may warrant a deeper look.
BusinessBenzinga

Amazon's New Era With MGM

As Jeff Bezos prepares to pass the baton to the new CEO in July, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is showing no signs of stopping after posting impressive first-quarter results late a month ago with its largest strike in the "Streaming Wars" and its biggest push into entertainment to date. Amazon...
Businessfreightwaves.com

Amazon officially moves Prime Day back to summer

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) made it official Wednesday: Its Prime Day shopping extravaganza — actually a two-day shopping spree — will return to the summertime. The Seattle-based e-tailing giant said it will hold Prime Day on June 21 and 22, with members in 20 countries eligible to participate. Since its launch in 2015, Prime Day has been held in either June or July. The one exception was in 2020, when Amazon held Prime Day in October after the unprecedented online ordering surge during the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic depleted Amazon’s inventories so heavily that it took until the fall to fully restock. Bloomberg News first reported Amazon’s decision to return the event to the summer months.
GamblingHollywood News

Where was Casino Royale filmed?

Casino Royale was launched 15 years ago, but it is still regarded as one of the best James Bond movies. Even though it isn’t exactly based on an original concept, it drew large crowds to the cinema and acted as a boon for the gambling industry. It firmly established Daniel Craig as one of the best actors to portray the famous spy. The film was the first to prominently depict poker as a highly competitive game in a 007 franchise. At the same time, it dazzled the eye with its amazing scenery and that’s the result of it being filmed in some of the most exquisite locations in the world.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

James Bond film was blocked from India shoot amid fears it would show country ‘in poor light’

Skyfall was originally supposed to film in India until production fell through over a list of conditions put forth by the Indian Railways.In 2011, officials working on the 23rd James Bond film approached the Indian railway ministry for permission to film a scene atop a moving train.Former Indian railway minister Dinesh Trivedi told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that producers were told filming could take place dependant on three criteria.“I put three conditions: that they will not show that passengers in India travel on roofs of trains; that there will be no compromise with safety during the shoot;...
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Skyfall’ on Amazon Prime and Hulu, High-Grade Bond Entertainment From Start To Finish

2012’s Skyfall (Amazon Prime, Hulu), the Sam Mendes-directed 23rd entry in the James Bond film series and third to star Daniel Craig as Bond, was a worldwide smash, earning over a billion in box office receipts as well as an Academy Award for Adele in the Best Original Song category and a well-deserved nomination for cinematographer Roger Deakins. Is Bond over the hill? Are the Bond films themselves? Not if Skyfall had anything to say about it.
Shoppingmorningstar.com

Amazon Prime Day Set For June 21-22

Amazon.com Inc. said it would hold its annual Prime Day sales event on June 21 and 22 in the U.S. and other countries, though it is postponing the event in Canada and India to a later date because of the Covid-19 situation in those countries. The online shopping fest follows...