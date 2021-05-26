Cancel
Benzina Opens Today With Modern Neapolitan Pizza and More

By Sydney Willis
Westword
Cover picture for the articleThree years in the making, Brad Anderson’s vision for an Italian restaurant will become reality when the doors to Benzina open today, May 26, in what was formerly a muffler shop at 4839 East Colfax Avenue. From the twin bocce ball courts and urban garden to the music played on vinyl echoing through the open kitchen, every aspect of the restaurant has been meticulously designed with the goal of creating a community atmosphere. And when it came to developing the menu, Anderson brought on two industry pros: Brian Lockwood and Daniele Bolognini.

www.westword.com
