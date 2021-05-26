Cancel
Premier League

Arsenal and Everton interested in Coutinho - report

By Barca Blaugranes
chatsports.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona forward Philippe Coutinho has reportedly drawn some interest from clubs back in England. The Brazilian has had a rough tenure at Barcelona, with multiple injuries sidelining any progress he made on the pitch. The tough thing about Coutinho is he was having a somewhat decent season under Ronald Koeman...

