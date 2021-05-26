Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Wednesday morning, 20 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS).
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was the biggest loser, trading down 38.8% to reach its 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.85. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.
  • Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) shares made a new 52-week low of $34.64 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.95% for the day.
  • Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.92. The stock traded up 2.08%.
  • Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $14.48 on Wednesday. The stock was down 15.44% for the day.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares hit a yearly low of $13.00. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.
  • GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.18. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.88. The stock was up 3.82% on the session.
  • Black Diamond Therapeutic (NASDAQ:BDTX) shares fell to $12.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.41%.
  • Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.73. The stock traded up 0.4%.
  • Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.96. The stock traded down 3.02%.
  • Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.05 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.5%.
  • Citizens (NYSE:CIA) stock hit $5.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.58%.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock hit $8.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.79%.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.28% for the day.
  • Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.05%.
  • Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) stock hit a yearly low of $7.00. The stock was down 38.8% for the day.
  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares moved down 1.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75, drifting down 1.56%.
  • Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares hit a yearly low of $3.03. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.
  • 1847 Goedeker (AMEX:GOED) shares set a new yearly low of $4.24 this morning. The stock was down 4.03% on the session.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock drifted up 0.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.46.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
48K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Intercept Pharmaceuticals#Stock Trading#Nasdaq Stock Market#Nasdaq Inc#Ionis Pharmaceuticals#Allied Healthcare Prods#Larimar Therapeutics#Lrmr#Ions#Cal Maine Foods#Coherus Biosciences#Chrs#Travere Therapeutics#Tvtx#Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals#Knsa#Geo Group#Icpt#Bdtx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock rose 2.89% to $24.7 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40. According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,401 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.83

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.08. Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barloworld from a “buy”...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Tesla Stock Trading Lower Today?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading lower by 3.9% at $581.33 after The Information reported data showing China orders fell in May. The report stated Tesla vehicle orders in China fell by nearly half in May compared to April, according to internal data, and the company’s monthly net orders in China dropped to about 9,800 in May from more than 18,000 in April.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Castor Maritime Rises After Q1 Earnings; FireEye Shares Slide

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.11% to 34,638.95 while the NASDAQ fell 0.69% to 13,661.27. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.18% to 4,200.55. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,307,940 cases with around 595,830 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 28,441,980 cases and 337,980 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,720,080 COVID-19 cases with 467,700 deaths. In total, there were at least 171,711,450 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,692,580 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) stock increased by 4.37% to $96.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. Science Applications Intl’s trading volume hit 49.8K shares by close, accounting for 10.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $189.00

MusicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 189 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 189 ($2.47), with a volume of 14140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191 ($2.50). Separately, Shore Capital...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Senseonics Shares Are Rocketing Higher After Hours Thursday

Study results from a glucose monitoring company were reported after market close Thursday. What Happened: Medical technology company Senseonics Holdings (NYSE: SENS) reported results from a PROMISE study evaluating its Eversense CGM System for up to 180 days. The Eversense CGM is a continuous glucose monitoring device. The overall mean...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla And Baidu Lead The QQQ Lower Thursday

U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday despite slightly better-than-expected U.S. jobs data. Positive data has potentially raised concerns the Fed could eventually taper stimulus measures. Speculative retail trading in some names has also increased volatility. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished lower by 1.04% to $330. The SPDR...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 3, 2021

MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed up 17.65% at $0.04. Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed up 16.54% at $0.71. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 14.16% at $1.29. Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 12.67% at $0.43. Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed up 11.96% at $0.34. BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF)...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Five Below Q1 Earnings

Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share increased 196.70% year over year to $0.88, which beat the estimate of $0.65. Revenue of $597,823,000 up by 197.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $551,140,000.
StocksZacks.com

Value ETF (DEEP) Hits New 52-Week High

DEEP - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 79% from its 52-week low of $20.41 per share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hydro One (TSE:H) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.05

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$31.05 and last traded at C$31.00, with a volume of 4611590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.74. H has been the subject of...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Splunk

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 22 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Splunk evaluate the company at an average price target of $176.91 with a high of $265.00 and a low of $125.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

DLocal Shares Jump 50% Bagging $9B Valuation in Nasdaq Debut

Uruguay’s cross-border payments company DLocal Ltd (NASDAQ: DLO) shares jumped close to 50% in its U.S. initial public offering price (IPO) debut reaching a market capitalization of almost $9 billion. Shares opened at $31, compared to the IPO price of $21. DLocal raised around $92.6 million from the sale of...