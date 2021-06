Two inconsistent Eastern Conference teams face off on Saturday as the Chicago Fire hosts CF Montréal at Soldier Field. Chicago were able to pick up their first win of the season last weekend, as they defeated Inter Miami 1-0. The better side throughout, the Fire just couldn’t finish their chances, and it seemed like the contest was potentially heading for a scoreless draw. However, a goalkeeping error gifted them a goal late on, and they were able to hold on to secure the victory and all three points.