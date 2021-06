American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend payment by 45.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.40. 4,474,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $38.28.