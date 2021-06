Did you know that research has shown that good oral health can help certain diseases from occurring? Your whole body health is directly connected to the health of your mouth!. We would like to welcome Dr. Holly Haldeman-Collins to Ritchie Regional Health Center. Holly is a dentist who will be providing services at our West Union Campus and at the Doddridge School Based Health Center beginning Monday, June 8th. Our dental services will continue to provide crowns/bridges, fillings and repairs, sealants, extractions, oral cancer examinations, and dental x-rays. In addition, we will offer anterior root canals, partials, flippers, night guards, and bleaching trays. Referrals to other oral health professionals will be provided if other services are needed.