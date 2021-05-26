The Best of The Anthony Gargano Show 5-26-2021
In today’s best of, Anthony is pumped for tonight’s Game 2 matchup against the Wizards. He is predicting a HUGE game from Joel Embiid and a convincing, blowout-win from our Sixers. Anthony also wants to know what a Sixers championship, this season, would mean to you as a fan. (0:00-21:20). Former 76ers team president Pat Croce joins the show to discuss being tonight’s bell ringer and his memories from the 2001 Sixers’ season (21:20-46:55). ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi joins the show to preview tonight’s Sixers/Wizards Game 2 at the Wells Fargo Center (46:55-59:15).975thefanatic.com