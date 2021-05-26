The Best of The Anthony Gargano Show 5-26-2021

Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA Pick Prediction 5/26/2021. Wizards at 76ers—NBA pick is Washington Wizards +8.5. Wizards have covered 15 of their past 21 games with two pushes with their cover in defeat in the opener of this series. Wizards in defeat were able to shoot 56% from the floor along with 8 of 20 from three. Free throw disparity was a bit too much to overcome but that may change down 0-1 in this series. These two teams have played at the fastest pace in the playoffs and that is OK for the style that the Wizards incorporate behind Beal and Westbrook. With this line all the Wizards must be is competitive. Play Washington +8.5.