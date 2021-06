Gianluigi Buffon called time on his Juventus career on Tuesday. We have pieced together a best XI of the Italy great's best team-mates. Gianluigi Buffon has called time on his second spell at Juventus, concluding a defining playing association with the Serie A giants. There may only be three clubs on the goalkeeping great's resume but sustained excellence over more than two decades has filled his trophy cabinet with individual and team honours.