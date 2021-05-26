How Does Dycom Industries Debt Look?

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.280-1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofCIO remained flat at $$11.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 162,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,691. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $501.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.62.