Is Zinc Supplementation Leading To Black Fungus Infection?
As India grapples with the ferocious second wave of Covid-19, cases of black fungus are being reported all over the country. Also known as mucormycosis, it is a rare but serious fungal infection caused by a group of moulds known as micromycetes, which can be found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables. The infection is believed to be triggered by a variety of factors, including a high intake of zinc. Health experts told IANS that the pandemic’s high intake of zinc supplements may be one of the key factors.www.thehealthsite.com