Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares moved upwards by 3.83% to $24.09 during Wednesday's regular

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares moved upwards by 3.83% to $24.09 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Oscar Health's stock is trading at a volume of 95.2K, which is 5.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) shares moved upwards by 3.37% to $10.88. As of 12:40 EST, National Security Group's stock is trading at a volume of 925, which is 48.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock moved upwards by 3.14% to $70.43. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 28.8K, which is 11.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares increased by 3.08% to $8.01. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 569.5K shares, making up 28.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock increased by 3.0% to $5.49. The current volume of 18.3K shares is 13.77% of United Insurance Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.8 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock rose 2.92% to $8.62. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 42.03% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares fell 2.23% to $4.4 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 597 shares is 8.02% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
  • SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) stock declined by 1.49% to $10.27. The current volume of 203.3K shares is 42.05% of SiriusPoint's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) stock declined by 1.17% to $4.77. The current volume of 31.8K shares is 123.54% of Kingsway Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $113.1 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares decreased by 1.09% to $8.18. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.8K shares, making up 25.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock fell 0.84% to $10.73. Trading volume for Tiptree's stock is 21.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 4.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $351.5 million.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGLO) stock fell 0.84% to $26.21. Trading volume for Arch Capital Group's stock is 4.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Detroit, MI
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
