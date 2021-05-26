Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares moved upwards by 3.83% to $24.09 during Wednesday's regular

Gainers

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares moved upwards by 3.83% to $24.09 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Oscar Health's stock is trading at a volume of 95.2K, which is 5.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) shares moved upwards by 3.37% to $10.88. As of 12:40 EST, National Security Group's stock is trading at a volume of 925, which is 48.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.

Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock moved upwards by 3.14% to $70.43. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 28.8K, which is 11.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares increased by 3.08% to $8.01. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 569.5K shares, making up 28.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock increased by 3.0% to $5.49. The current volume of 18.3K shares is 13.77% of United Insurance Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.8 million.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock rose 2.92% to $8.62. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 42.03% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.