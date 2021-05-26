Therap’s Business Intelligence Tools Support Human Services Provider Agencies in Assessing Agency Performance
Therap’s has designed the Business Intelligence dashboards to aggregate agency-wide data for insightful reports. Using this tool, provider agencies in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and the broader Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) settings are able to create meaningful aggregate data reports that allow identification of trends, execution of quality assurance activities, and assessment of overall agency performance in supporting individuals.aithority.com