Southern Tier Businessman Joining ‘Boeheim’s Army’ For Big Role With Basketball Team

By Doug Mosher
Sports Radio 1360 AM
 8 days ago
A local businessman is reportedly getting involved in an emerging basketball tournament. If you've never heard of "The Basketball Tournament", you're not alone, as it's a relatively new concept. It started in 2014 as a winner take all $500,000 basketball tournament made up of teams formed by a general manager. Most teams feature former college and NBA players, and often are formed as "alumni teams".

Sports Radio 1360 AM

Binghamton, NY
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Southern Tier#The Basketball Tournament#Syracuse Basketball#Usa Basketball#Nba Teams#Nba Players#Upstate Shredding#Syracuse Com#Covid#Espn#Nfl Team#Syracuse Orange#Boeheim S Army#Alumni Teams#Alumni Players#Tournaments#Columbus Ohio#Bracket Play#Business Operations#Charleston
