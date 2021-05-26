Southern Tier Businessman Joining ‘Boeheim’s Army’ For Big Role With Basketball Team
A local businessman is reportedly getting involved in an emerging basketball tournament. If you've never heard of "The Basketball Tournament", you're not alone, as it's a relatively new concept. It started in 2014 as a winner take all $500,000 basketball tournament made up of teams formed by a general manager. Most teams feature former college and NBA players, and often are formed as "alumni teams".1360binghamton.com