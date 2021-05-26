Southern Tier Businessman Joining ‘Boeheim’s Army’ For Big Role With Basketball Team

Re: Tough postseason for both women's basketball and softball teams. Seemingly this season sort of took people by surprise. Almost to the point where they didn't get props for being a good team. In 2018, they did well and in 2019 they improved. 2020 I suspect would have shown even more improvement. It is a big leap from 2019 to 2021 and what was lost on this talented team was experience. Awesome team, coach and supporting fans - proud of all the ladies and wish those who are leaving nothing but success in their future. Wonder what this season will do for future recruiting? If anything this season has solidified that Coach Deifel has this program rising to the top! WPS!!